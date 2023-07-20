Barbie Comes to T-Town – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dana Hill, Founder of The Black Doll Affair.

Tacoma, WA. – Dana Hill, Founder of The Black Doll Affair, prepares for the Barbie Movie premier Thursday, July 20th (Opening night) and Friday, July 21.

In continuation of its mission to empower girls with toy and living dolls and enhance the cultural vitality of the Greater Tacoma community through art & film and sponsored by Mattel’s Barbie brand for more than a decade, The B&W Doll Party of Tacoma (a subclub of The Black Doll Affair) in partnership with Grand Cinema presents: ‘Yo! Barbie Style,’ the Barbie Movie Pink Premier Watch Parties. Fans of Barbie & Ken will be treated to a pinktastic party complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony, pink carpet interviews, costume contests, a pink rosé champagne toast, giveaways and prizes. Fans welcoming Barbie to Tacoma for the first time include The B&W Dolls of Tacoma, Drag Diva Sally Cannoli, Boot Boogie Babes, Kristen Wynne (Candidate for Tacoma City Council), Jamika Scott (Candidate for Tacoma City Council) South Sound Scooters and hundreds of Tacomans that hold tickets to sold out shows.

“‘Friends beyond the color of skin,’ The B&W Doll Party of The Black Doll Affair changes the way we play and brings Tacomans together in a fun and exciting way that is important for our community. Because I want to see our city thrive, I am thrilled to help my Dollfriend Dana (BKA Mama Doll) officially welcome Barbie to Tacoma for the first time in the history of her 64 years. I responded with a quick ‘YES,’ when Dana asked me to sponsor this event by providing the car (a Classic 1968 Mercedes 280 Sl) Barbie will drive into our city on opening night of her movie. Welcome to the City of Destiny, Barbie. Drive safely.” said Kristen Wynne.

“With bated breath, the world awaits the July 21st nationwide release of Barbie The Movie. To any big brand cinema or another city with a better reputation, I could have taken ‘Yo! Barbie Style’ anywhere in Washington. I chose Grand Cinema in Tacoma. I believe in T-Town and I’m invested in its growth! The only nonprofit cinema in Pierce County, I chose to partner my Barbie movie premier parties with Tacoma’s historic Grand Cinema”, said Hill.

While the general public can choose their movie times and purchase general admission tickets to watch the Barbie movie at the Grand Cinema, only those with tickets to Yo! Barbie Style pink carpet movie premiere parties on July 20 and 21st will attend these three sold-out special events. July 20 at 7:15 pm SOLD-OUT | July 20th at 7:45pm SOLD-OUT. Also in a sold out theater, on Friday, July 21st, when the Barbie movie opens nationwide, The B&W Doll Party & Grand Cinema will repeat ‘Yo! Barbie Style’ and show the Barbie movie at 7:15pm. Festivities begin at 6pm on all dates.

You can learn more about The Black Doll Affair at: blackdollaffair.com