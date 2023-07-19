Summer Playgrounds and Lunch Program providing food, fun and games across Tacoma – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – School is out for the summer, but that sigh of relief you might expect from students isn’t a universal experience. For many, the end of the school year also means the end of a steady meal source and a return to food insecurity. Metro Parks Tacoma, with community partner Coordinated Care, is providing free lunches to all children 18 and younger at 10 locations across Tacoma.

Through September 1, Tacoma youth can receive a free sack lunch Monday through Friday between noon and 1 p.m. The locations offer play equipment and spraygrounds and were selected using data from Tacoma Public Schools to identify areas with higher enrollment in free and reduced lunch programs. When new needs are identified, the program expands to meet them. This is the first year that the Summer Playgrounds and Lunch Program will operate at Northeast Tacoma Playground.

“We don’t want anyone going hungry during the summer,” said Recreation Supervisor Molly Barnett, who oversees the program. “This is a chance for our staff to be community ambassadors for Metro Parks. We want to build long-term relationships and support these kids as they learn, play, and grow.”

This year marks the second summer Metro Parks will also be providing on-site programming at several locations. Staff will lead participants in field games, activities, and craft projects on a drop-in basis from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Zach Duncan, lead playground and meal support technician, says the addition of programming has led to a significant bump in attendance. Last year they distributed over 3,000 meals in July, and nearly twice that for the entire summer.

“Providing structured opportunities to play catch or work on crafts makes a huge different,” Duncan said. “We’ve had families express their thanks to on-site staff just for being present and welcoming.”

The brown bag lunches typically consist of a sandwich on wheat bread or hoagie roll with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mustard and mayonnaise condiment packets. They also include either a piece of fresh fruit, or fruit cup, and a low-fat milk.

This program is just one of the ways Metro Parks is working with sponsors and community partners to combat food insecurity. Earlier this year the Washington State Food Security Survey released findings revealing nearly 50 percent of surveyed households reported food insecurity in the last month.

“We believe access to healthy foods is foundational to health and wellness and aligns with our mission to transform the health of the community, one person at a time,” said Beth Johnson, president and CEO of Coordinated Care. “Coordinated Care is committed to addressing hunger and food insecurity through partnerships such as this one with Metro Parks Tacoma, and we are pleased to support the Summer Meals program for the second year in a row now.”

The Summer Playground and Lunch Program is supported by a $35,000 Community Giving grant from Coordinated Care.

Lunch sites are located at Franklin Park, Manitou Park, Northeast Tacoma Playground, Roosevelt Park, Salishan Family Investment Center, South Park, Titlow Park, Verlo Playfield, Wapato Park and Wright Park. All meals must be eaten on site.

More information can be found on the Metro Parks Tacoma website at www.metroparkstacoma.org/activities-and-sports/summer-meals/.