Sounder trains available for Saturday Taylor Swift concert – The Suburban Times

Fans attending the Taylor Swift concert at Lumen Field can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to this Saturday’s show. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

The special service will be available Saturday, July 22 for the 6:30 p.m. concert only. Sunday’s planned Sounder service to the Mariners game has been canceled.

From the south, the inbound Sounder S Line game train departs Lakewood at 3:11 p.m. The train will stop at all Sounder S Line stations and arrives at King Street Station at 4:27 p.m.

From the north, the inbound N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 3:45 p.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 4:44 p.m.

Both return trains depart 35 minutes after the conclusion of the concert.

An online schedule of special event Sounder trains is available at https://www.soundtransit.org/sounderweekend

Additionally, the Link light rail 1 Line will provide extra service after both Saturday and Sunday concerts, offering extended service with the last southbound train departing Northgate at 1:57 a.m. and the last northbound train leaving Angle Lake at 1:56 a.m.

With large crowds expected in downtown Seattle throughout the weekend, travelers are urged to be patient. Additional security personnel and Sound Transit staff will be available at stations to help passengers. Even with extra service, trains will be crowded during peak times.

Alternatively, if passengers are flexible, changing travel times could reduce headaches and delays.

Other tips for navigating transit for the concerts and other summer events can be found here.

Link light rail will run every 10 minutes from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and every 15 minutes until the end of service both days. Link serves 19 stations including Northgate, Roosevelt, University District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila SeaTac and Angle Lake. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadium.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Rail riders can avoid post-event ticket vending machine lines by purchasing a Day Pass at their originating station. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app.

Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $3 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips.

ORCA LIFT fares are available for low-income adult passengers. Regional Reduced Fare permit holders are seniors age 65+ and riders with disabilities.

ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at www.myORCA.com.