Sheriff commissions new patrol, corrections deputies – The Suburban Times

We are proud to introduce the newest members of our team, who were commissioned during a ceremony on July 11.
- Deputy Alexandra DeMarinis
- Deputy Christopher Thompson
- Deputy Robert Talbot
- Deputy Timothy Smith
- Deputy Isiaih McCowan
- Deputy Jacob-Michael Warren
- Corrections Deputy Juan Rodriguez
- Corrections Deputy Taylor Graham
- Corrections Deputy Keila Medero
- Corrections Deputy Sabrina Dye
We couldn’t be more excited and thankful that each of them chose to serve our community here in Pierce County.
