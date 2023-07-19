 Sheriff commissions new patrol, corrections deputies – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Sheriff commissions new patrol, corrections deputies

· · Leave a Comment ·

We are proud to introduce the newest members of our team, who were commissioned during a ceremony on July 11.

  • Deputy Alexandra DeMarinis
  • Deputy Christopher Thompson
  • Deputy Robert Talbot
  • Deputy Timothy Smith
  • Deputy Isiaih McCowan
  • Deputy Jacob-Michael Warren
  • Corrections Deputy Juan Rodriguez
  • Corrections Deputy Taylor Graham
  • Corrections Deputy Keila Medero
  • Corrections Deputy Sabrina Dye

We couldn’t be more excited and thankful that each of them chose to serve our community here in Pierce County.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *