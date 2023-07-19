Nicole Emery Appointed City Clerk – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – City Manager Elizabeth Pauli has appointed Nicole Emery City Clerk effective August 14, 2023.

As City Clerk, Nicole Emery will oversee the City Council’s agenda and business meetings, the official record of all formal meetings of the City Council, and the incorporation of all passed ordinances into the Tacoma Municipal Code. She will also serve as the City of Tacoma’s municipal election official, and assist in the initiative and referendum process.

“Nicole Emery is a long-term City of Tacoma employee who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience supporting the City’s legislative process from multiple perspectives,” said City Manager Pauli. “Her career in local government builds on more than six years of experience in management, employee development, and operational leadership in the public sector.”

For nearly four years, Nicole Emery served as an office administrator in the City Manager’s Office providing direct support to the Office of the Mayor with duties related to public records and public meeting administration and support. Prior to that position, she spent six years in the City Clerk’s Office where she acquired first-hand experience supporting the City’s Charter Review process, onboarding new staff, and finalizing the City Council’s agenda and meetings.

“Public service has always been a central area of focus for me,” said Nicole Emery. “I look forward to continued service to the Tacoma community in this new role.”

The City Clerk position is appointed by the City Manager pursuant to City of Tacoma Charter Section 3.7.