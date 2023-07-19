First Financial Northwest Bank “Dresses Down for Charity” to benefit the Families Unlimited Network – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dana Giove, First Financial Northwest Bank.

Steve Zilkey, FFNWB Business Banking Manager and Jim Lineweaver, Families Unlimited Network Executive Director

UNIVERSITY PLACE – Every Friday during the month of June, bank employees wore jeans to work in exchange for a donation to support Families Unlimited Network. Families Unlimited Network provides access to food and resources that support community well-being and self-sustainability.

First Financial Northwest Bank specializes in banking non-profit organizations and holds a Dress Down for Charity (DDFC) event each month to specifically support non-profit organizations in the communities we serve. This week, our University Place Branch was excited to give the monies raised for Families Unlimited Network in the month of June. We raised over $1,000 for the organization.

We thank the Families Unlimited Network for the difference you have made in the University Place Community and want to also thank our employees for supporting such a great organization!