Pierce College to receive an NWCCU Regional Accreditation Visit – The Suburban Times

Pierce College District is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Pierce College District’s accreditation was most recently reaffirmed in 2017. As part of the regular cycle of review, Pierce College District will be visited by a NWCCU evaluation team on October 18 – 20, 2023 for the Year-Seven Comprehensive Evaluation.

During the visit, the evaluation team will engage with the college community and review evidence to evaluate Pierce College District’s compliance with the standards, policies, and eligibility requirements of NWCCU.

The public is invited to provide comments on Pierce College District’s qualification for accreditation. To be considered, comments must be received by the NWCCU at least ten days before the evaluation visit. The NWCCU accepts comments through mail and online submission.

Mailing Address:

Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities

Attn: Third-Party Comment

8060 165th Ave NW, STE. 200

Redmond, WA 98502

Online Submissions

More information on required public notification of comprehensive site visit can be found at the NWCCU website.