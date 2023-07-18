Applications for 2023 Grit City Trees Program Now Available – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash — Grit City Trees is the City of Tacoma’s free street tree program. Applications for the 2023 season are now being accepted through Monday, September 4, 2023.

Through this program, the City seeks to equitably increase Tacoma’s tree canopy while growing happy and healthy neighborhoods through community tree planting. Planting more trees throughout neighborhoods has proven to help keep places cool during the hottest days, manage stormwater runoff, slow neighborhood traffic, provide mental health benefits, and more. Since 2016, the Grit City Trees program has provided 1,770 trees to the Tacoma community.

As part of the City’s commitment to equity, and efforts to reach 30 percent canopy coverage by 2030, the City is continuing the Grit City Trees program to specifically uplift tree plantings in Priority Planting Areas (neighborhoods identified as “moderate”, “low”, to “very low” opportunity on Tacoma’s Equity Index.) Neighbors are encouraged to work together and apply for Grit City Trees as a neighborhood group. Individuals are also eligible to apply. Approved applicants will receive free trees and supporting materials such as TAGRO, tree stakes, tree ties, and watering devices.

Tacoma residents who are interested in participating can find the application on the Grit City Trees webpage. These trees are for planting in the right-of-way only, are not for resale, and species availability is limited. All applications will be considered on a first-come-first-served basis. Though applications from Priority Planting Areas are prioritized, all Tacoma property owners with eligible right-of-way planting opportunities are still encouraged to apply.

For more information, visit cityoftacoma.org/GritCityTrees, email trees@cityoftacoma.org, or call (253) 341-1315.