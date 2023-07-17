 Fresh Copper River Salmon Will be Available – The Suburban Times

Fresh Copper River Salmon Will be Available

Submitted by Jenny Dow, Salmon Bake Committee Chair.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association will have fresh Copper River sockeye salmon fillets for sale in lieu of our traditional Salmon Bake fund raiser, which had to be canceled this year. 

Salmon orders can be taken at the Steilacoom Farmers Market 3:00-7:00 pm, on Wednesday afternoon, July 19. Payment is due at the time of order. Drop by and see us at the Tennis Court.

Orders will be ready for pick up at the Wagon Shop on Main Street on Saturday, July 29 from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

The fillets will be approximately 8 ounces and will sell for $7.00/fillet pre-order or $8.00/fillet on July 29. There is no limit on the number of pre-order fillets. There will be a VERY LIMITED number of fillets available for purchase on July 29. 

While we’d love to see you at the Farmers Market, you can also pre-order online for $7.25/fillet. Go to https://steilacoomhistorical.online/taste-of-salmon-order 

