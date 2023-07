Many Puyallup residents help build community through volunteer service. The City of Puyallup is soliciting applications for a current vacancy on the following citizen volunteer commission:

Planning Commission

To be considered for appointment, submit a complete application no later than 5:00 pm on July 28, 2023.

Please note that this position requires Puyallup residency. For more information, email info@puyallupwa.gov or call 253-841-5480.