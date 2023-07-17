Call for Vendors: Springbrook Park End of Summer Celebration and Community Resource Fair – The Suburban Times

We hope you can join us at the Springbrook Park End of Summer Celebration and Community Resource Fair.

When: Saturday, August 19th from 12-5, vendors arrive by 11:30

Where: Springbrook Park

12601 Addison st SW

Lakewood, WA 9499

Bring: Table, chairs, canopy (if needed), resources to share, fun game or activity to engage children, youth and families in Springbrook.

The Springbrook End of Summer Celebration and Community Resource Fair is an important community event that helps to engage families, community members, & community organizations. This event allows participants to build awareness about Springbrook, share resources, and promote community.

With the support of organizations like yours, we are able to have great impact in this community in need of healthy options. We would love for your organization to come join us by setting up a booth. This will allow your organization to:

Share resources

Play a game with children & families, games/activities that promote healthy options.

Assess interest & engagement in your programs from Springbrook families via sign up, interest survey, or activity.

If possible please please provide Spanish resource flyers, staff, or giveaways.

Please RSVP to this email, lisa@lakewoodschoice.com by Monday, August 14 if you plan to attend and let us know if you have any questions.