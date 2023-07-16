Music on the Square Returns to the Village at Chambers Bay on July 19 – The Suburban Times

The 2023 Music on the Square season kicks off on Wednesday, July 19 at 6 p.m. when Flor de Luna takes the stage in Market Square with their mix of Latin music influenced by artists and bands such as Santana, War, Malo and Los Lobos. The Tacos Mirrey food truck will be on the scene or grab some grub to go from another U.P. eatery and make it a night out.

Music on the Square has become a hugely popular summer event, offering seven Wednesday night concerts by some of the region’s best musicians and singers. On July 26, enjoy the amazing vocals of Darelle Holden and DHQ. Holden’s mastery of soul, blues, jazz and pop has made her a sought-after backup vocalist for music legends such as Stevie Wonder, Earth Wind & Fire and Tom Jones. The Boss Mama’s Kitchen food truck will be serving up burgers, grilled cheese and more American favorites that night.

Find the entire 2023 Music on the Square lineup on the City’s Events Page.