 Local Students Named to Pacific University Spring Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Local Students Named to Pacific University Spring Dean’s List

· Leave a Comment ·

Local students have been named to the Spring 2023 dean’s list at Pacific University in Oregon. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.

DuPont

  • Zoe Anderson

Lakewood

  • Andrew Zinn

Pacific University serves more than 3,600 students in undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, optometry and health professions. Committed to inspiring students to think, care, create, and pursue justice in the world, Pacific offers a transformational liberal arts foundation paired with meaningful professional preparation. 

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *