Teddy Bear’s Picnic at Curran Orchard July 16 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

The University Place Teddy Bear’s Picnic will be held at the Curran Orchard on Sunday July 16, 2023 from 1-4PM.

Come to the Curran Apple Orchard Park and join in the fun for the 8th University Place Teddy Bear’s Picnic. “For every bear that ever there was, will gather there for certain because, that is the day the teddy bears’ have their picnic.” Bring your picnic lunch, blanket, and your favorite teddy bear (or other favorite animal) to the orchard. Pay tribute to our military families, listen to music by the Harrison Street Band, watch the teddy bears frolic, and get your face painted.

After your teddy bear visits the teddy bear health and clinics, listens to teddy bear stories and plays teddy bear games, and does yoga, you can join in the Parade of Bears as they romp and play then march their way around and through the orchard.

The July 16th Teddy Bears’ Picnic is a free, fun, family community event in University Place. The event is held just off 40th and Grandview in University Place at the Curran Orchard. Teddy Bear’s Picnic is produced by Dance Theatre Northwest and sponsored by many of our local citizens, businesses and organizations.

This event is rated: Bear-y Fun and approved for all ages.