Reaffirming our commitment to Black and Brown student excellence – The Suburban Times

Summer quarter is in full swing at Pierce College, and we remain unwavering in our mission to create quality educational opportunities for a diverse community of learners to thrive in an evolving world. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to end race-conscious admission programs at colleges and universities, we reaffirm our commitment to Black, Indigenous, People of Color student excellence. We advance our mission through equitable strategies in the classroom, in our hiring practices, in our student support services, and in our business practices.

Pierce College has always been open access to all. The Supreme Court ruling does not change that; we are here to provide access, support student success, and transform communities through education. We work hard to eliminate barriers that prevent many students from entering and thriving in college. We strive to ensure that every student at Pierce College feels valued, respected, and inspired to achieve their goals.

Half of our students identify as students of color, and approximately 2/3 are the first in their families to attend college. We are a proud Asian American, Native American, Pacific Islander-Serving Institution and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institution (based on federal definitions), and we will continue supporting students as they work hard to improve their lives through education.

We’re proud this work has been recognized across the nation. Pierce College earned Achieving the Dream (ATD)’s Leah Meyer Austin Award for transformative change and improved graduation rates, and we were also named an ATD Leader College of Distinction for achieving new, higher student outcomes and narrowing equity gaps. We are especially humbled to be named an Aspen Prize Rising Star in 2019, and a Top 25 semifinalist for the 2023 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

We will continue to act in accordance with Washington’s legislative requirements to address antiracism, diversity, equity, and inclusion. We remain committed to attracting, retaining, and graduating students from our diverse communities and creating equitable outcomes so everyone can realize their possibilities.