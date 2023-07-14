Mayor Appoints Mickey Gillie as DuPont Fire Chief – The Suburban Times

Mayor Ronald Frederick is pleased to announce the appointment of Mickey Gillie as the new Chief for the DuPont Fire Department.

Currently serving as the Deputy Chief of the Selah Fire Department, Chief Gillie’s fire service experience spans over 16 years. His professional education and qualifications include a Bachelor of Science in Fire Services Administration from Eastern Oregon University and successfully completing the Managing Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, MD. The Managing Fire Officer Program is a multiyear curriculum that introduces emergency services leaders to personal and professional skills in management, risk reduction, and adaptive leadership. In addition to numerous other fire and leadership courses, Chief Gillie is a certified paramedic and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Chief Gillie was selected from a competitive pool of national candidates after a series of in-depth selection panels. His leadership and command experience in firefighting, emergency medical services, fire code enforcement, and investigations brings valuable public safety expertise to the City of DuPont. Chief Gillie will assume the duties of DuPont Fire Chief on August 1, 2023.

“The City of DuPont interviewed candidates from around the state and as far away as Texas. We are fortunate to have found such a qualified candidate right here in Washington State. His experience, values, and leadership make him the ideal person to serve as DuPont’s next Fire Chief. He will be a great asset for the City of DuPont.” said Mayor Frederick.