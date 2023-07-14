In the Book Nook with … Kit and Drew Coons – The Suburban Times

Author team Kit and Drew Coons.

Authors Kit and Drew Coons retired from careers as humorous speakers on strengthening and maintaining relationships. Since2020, they have been living in Port Orchard, Washington. The Coonses have written non-fiction for decades, have been published in twelve periodicals, and had a million readers in 2021. They completed their first novel, “Challenge for Two,” in 2018 and have added four novels to that series since. Kit and Drew received several cash prizes as part of a Little Rock writers association and had two stories published in an anthology by the Columbia Writer’s Guild. When they are not writing, Kit and Drew enjoy entertaining audiences with humorous and meaningful stories. They have spoken in every part of the US and in thirty-nine other countries.

Which genres do you cover?

Kit and Drew Coons: We call our wholesome Challenge Series mystery-destination novels because the stories move the protagonists to interesting settings. Readers tell us they feel like they’ve been to the settings our stories unfold.

Which is the latest book you’ve published, and what is about?

Kit and Drew Coons: Our novels involve a couple, Dave and Katie Parker, who have been forced into early retirement. Afterwards, everywhere the Parkers go they find a mystery to be solved and criminals to thwart. Our latest novel, “Challenge in the Golden State,” occurs in Sonoma County California, where the Parkers break up a white-collar opioid ring. We also have one quirky science fiction novel. In “The Ambassadors” two sanguine aliens unexpectedly arrive on earth as ambassadors.

Challenge Series by Kit and Drew Coons

At which book events can readers find you?

Kit and Drew Coons: We enjoy meeting readers at various craft fairs and Christmas markets in Western Washington.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Kit and Drew Coons: Our favorite is the Saturday farmers market in Port Orchard because we get to meet our neighbors.

Do you have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Kit and Drew Coons: We are available to speak and meet with any group that wishes to hear practical ideas for building and maintaining relationships. Tips of this nature are also sprinkled through our novels.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Kit and Drew Coons: Mark Twain never gets old.

Do you have specific writing habits?

Kit and Drew Coons: We write our novels together to give readers both a male and female perspective. We swap the manuscript-in-progress back and forth editing and revising. This practice sometimes results in disagreements. On hearing this, many readers ask us, “And you’re still married?” Yes, we are still married, and despite occasional conflict the narrative we create gets stronger and stronger each cycle.

Sci-Fi by Kit and Drew Coons

What are you currently working on?

Kit and Drew Coons: Currently we are working on a paranormal tale, “Missionary and the Witch,” set in the historically accurate apocalyptic setting of 1993 Romania. Years of war and generations of totalitarian communism had left the country frozen in time. Into Transylvania comes the naivete of a young American missionary. There he meets a beautiful young woman and experiences happenings beyond his understanding.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Kit and Drew Coons: After watching “The Rings of Power” on Roku, we are re-reading J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Kit and Drew Coons: Hire a professional editor. Your mind focuses on your story and will miss many punctuation and grammatical errors. Start writing non-fiction articles before diving into a novel.

You can find Kit and Drew Coon’s books on their website https://morethanordinarylives.com/ or on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble, or at other outlets.