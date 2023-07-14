Bradd Busick wins 2023 ORBIE CIO of the Year award – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — Bradd Busick, senior vice president and chief information officer for MultiCare Health System, received the 2023 Healthcare ORBIE award for hospitals and health care organizations from SeattleCIO.

“I’m honored to receive the CIO of the year award for health care,” said Busick. “But this award belongs to the outstanding team of dedicated IT professionals and my business partners we have at MultiCare. Their commitment and partnership are what makes our health system function.”

Busick led a collaborative partnership between the IT and operations departments that saved the health system $15 million while also designing a state-of-the-art enterprise resource planning system and upgrading the enterprise medical records system.

His team also implemented technology for autonomous robots and designed a drone delivery service that will provide more delivery efficiency throughout MultiCare in 2024.

More than 80 individuals were nominated for the ORBIE awards. Finalists were selected in seven categories through an independent peer review process led by prior award winners.

SeattleCIO presented the awards during a ceremony held June 16 at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington.