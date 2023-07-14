 Applicants Sought for the Public Utility Board – The Suburban Times

Applicants Sought for the Public Utility Board

The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill one position on the Public Utility Board.

The Public Utility Board is comprised of five members who are all Tacoma residents, nominated by the Government Performance and Finance Committee and appointed by a majority vote of the City Council. The membership term is five years.

The Public Utility Board acts as the governing body for Tacoma Public Utilities and oversees the management and operation of Tacoma Public Utilities, which includes Tacoma Power, Tacoma Water, and Tacoma Rail.

The City of Tacoma is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its Committees, Boards, and Commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC and LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Public Utility Board is available here.

The appointed applicant is required to complete five Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a Committee, Board, or Commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 PM on July 26, 2023.  To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents, please contact Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org.

