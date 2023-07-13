Summer Brings Preventative Road Maintenance to University Place – The Suburban Times

The City of University Place contracts with Pierce County Street crews to apply chip seal on streets in four U.P. neighborhoods beginning July 26. Seal coating will be applied the following week.

Chip sealing involves laying asphalt oil and rock over the existing road to seal the surface. Chip sealing can extend a roadway’s service life by seven to 15 years by preventing water from entering the base and causing deterioration that can require extensive repairs or rebuilding.

A week after the chip seal is complete, workers will return to place a seal coat oil mixture on the surface to fill voids and make the roadway slightly smoother by tamping down loose rocks created by the chip seal.

Please note that both of these processes require dry weather, so schedule adjustments may be necessary in case of rain. Residents in the map areas are reminded to plan accordingly for this work.