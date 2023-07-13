Pierce Transit Offers Free Express Service to JBLM Air Show – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit is proud to provide express bus service to and from the 2023 Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow & Warrior Expo on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16. The 2023 JBLM Airshow & Warrior Expo is free and open to the general public. It’s Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s way of thanking the Puget Sound community for their support of service members and military families.

The public may catch the Pierce Transit Express at these Lakewood locations:

Lakewood Station, 11424 Pacific Hwy SW

SR 512 Park & Ride, 10617 S. Tacoma Way

Service runs every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Return service to parking locations resumes at 4 p.m., with the last trip leaving JBLM at approximately 6 p.m. Parking is free and the bus ride is free.

The 2023 Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow & Warrior Expo takes place at McChord Field. This will be JBLM’s first airshow in seven years. The all-day event will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as the marquee act. The JBLM Airshow & Warrior Expo theme is “Warriors Wanted: Explore Your Destiny.”

In addition to more than a dozen air acts, hundreds of JBLM Soldiers and Airmen will be on hand with dozens of airframe and vehicle ground displays from JBLM. This will showcase the equipment used at the base every day, and the public will be able to go inside the planes, helicopters, and vehicles on display, and speak directly with the crews who operate them.



The 2023 Airshow & Warrior Expo will also celebrate 50 years of women in modern military aviation and 30 years of women in combat aviation.

Learn more about the JBLM Air Show here. For information on the express service provided by Pierce Transit, visit PierceTransit.org/jblm-air-show-express.