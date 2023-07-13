Movie Night – Ring of Fire – The Suburban Times

Join Tacoma Historical Society for snacks and a FREE showing of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s 1961 film Ring of Fire on July 21, 2023 at 6 pm at the THS Museum (406 Tacoma Ave S). In this thrilling train adventure, two sheriff deputies arrest three teenagers for robbery but are overpowered and taken hostage while forest fires rage all around them.

After the showing we’ll discuss some behind-the-scenes info about the filming locations in Washington and the train that was used!

Runtime for this film is 1 hour and 31 minutes. While we have chairs at the museum, feel free to to bring seat cushions from home to make your viewing more comfortable!

This event is FREE or by donation. Donations can be made through Eventbrite or at the museum.

RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movie-night-tickets-669687030937

Questions: call (253) 472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org

To learn more about events included in the 150th Northern Pacific Commemoration visit www.NP150.org.

Sponsored by Port of Tacoma, Amtrak, Tacoma Public Utilities and Puyallup Tribe of Indians.