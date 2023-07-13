Kiwanis High School Awards and Member Recognition – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Jerry Dunlap.

John Caldwell(L) is presented the Emily Endicott Inspirational Award by Jim Endicott(R) Emily’s father.

At it’s annual High School Awards Luncheon, the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park awarded 3 $3,000 scholarships and achievement awards. Receiving the scholarships were Alicia-Ellalynn Soliai from Clover Park High School, Natalie Weathers from Lakes High School, and Zoe Briggs from Harrison Prep.

From Clover Park, Alicia-Ellalynn Soliri received the Female Sportsmanship Award, Radman-Alexton Jonas the Male Sportsmanship Award, Kera Buckmster the Instrumental Achievement Award, Lillian Robseson, the Vocal Achievement Award, and Dean Miehis the Art Achievement Award. At Lake High Natalie Weather received Female Sportsmanship Award, Cruize Corvin the Male Sportsmanship Award, Elijah Tuncap the Instrumental Achievement Award, Elizabeth Paul the Vocal Achievement Award, and Ada Oberwarth the Art Achievement Award.

For his contributions and leadership to the Kiwanis Club, John Caldwell was presented the Emily Endicott Inspirational Award. This award is in memory of Emily Endicott’s courage and strength during her year long struggle with cancer. Unfortunately, Emily was not able to survive the cancer. John is currently serving as president of the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park. He has been instrumental in making improvements to the Lakewood Community Garden. The improvements include rebuilding raised beds, building new block soil enrichment bins, and installing a stainless steel sink for cleaning garden products.