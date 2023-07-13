 Fairy Trails – The Suburban Times

Fairy Trails

Frolic down Sequlitchew Trail on July 29th from 10 am – 12 pm in your most whimsical summer outfit while joined by magical creature creatures from faraway lands. As you venture down the trail be on the lookout for some enchanted houses. After the walk, return to City Hall Council Chambers for snacks and crafts for the kids. $10 per person.

https://www.dupontwa.gov/553/Kids

