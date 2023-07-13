 Buffalo Soldiers Visit DuPont Historical Museum – The Suburban Times

Buffalo Soldiers Visit DuPont Historical Museum

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

The DuPont Historical Society and Museum invite you to a fun history event for the entire family. Reenactors from Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle will share living history from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Robinson Park, adjacent to the museum. A permanent Buffalo Soldier exhibit at the DuPont Historical Museum was funded by a DuPont Lodging Tax grant and a Sparks Diversity grant through Pierce County Heritage League. Learn more about the historic 1904 Ninth Cavalry encampment on the north bank of Sequalitchew Creek.

Please join us Saturday, July 22, between 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
DuPont Historical Museum 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA 98327
Event is free, open to the public, and appropriate for all ages.
More info: www.dupontmuseum.org or duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com

