Traffic Alert – lane closure scheduled for a section of Steilacoom-DuPont Rd – The Suburban Times

Be prepared, this Friday, July 14th there will be a lane closure for a section of Steilacoom-DuPont Road between Station Drive and Pendleton Avenue from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM. Please slow down and use caution when traveling through this work zone. This work is part of the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Steilacoom-DuPont Rd. – Corridor Improvements project. For more information about this WSDOT project please visit: I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements project: wa.gov/construction-planning/search-projects/i-5-mounts-rd-steilacoom-dupont-rd-corridor-improvements