SummerFEST 2023 Parking/Shuttles – The Suburban Times

Parking is always free at Lakewood’s SummerFEST. We anticipate large crowds again this year. To help reduce congestion and limit time waiting in line to park, people are encouraged to carpool and visit throughout the day.

Less busy times include: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and after 6 p.m.

Drivers can access Fort Steilacoom Park from the main entrance off 87th Avenue SW, or from one of the many temporary entrances that will be open off Elwood Drive SW. To reduce backups onto Steilacoom Drive, visitors should use other roads to access the park. This includes Hipkins, North Way, Elwood, Nixon, Lenox/Dalton, Haviland and 92nd Street SW.

Off-site parking is available at Pierce College in Lot D. Shuttles will run every 20 minutes to and from Fort Steilacoom Park. People will be dropped at Steilacoom Boulevard at its intersection with Angle Lane that leads into the park.

Handicap parking is available in the paved lot directly next to the playground at Fort Steilacoom Park. Access the lot by entering through one of the entrances off Elwood Drive and follow the road to the playground. Please have your placard displayed as you enter the park.

When you’re ready to leave, exit using Angle Lane or 92nd Street. At the end of the event, all entrances will transition to exits to help move traffic out of the park.

Visitors are reminded to please drive respectfully and slowly through the residential neighborhoods that border the park.