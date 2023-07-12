Steilacoom’s National Night Out: August 1st – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Elizabeth Grasher.

Please join us for Steilacoom’s National Night Out (NNO) Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 from 5:30-8pm.

National Night Out is a night we stand together, promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity.

This year, there are five designated block parties to register for. Our Steilacoom Public Safety Officers plan to visit each of these community gatherings. Law enforcement officers will be joined by Steilacoom Town Councilmembers and Mayor, Steilacoom Historical School District Board Directors, members of Steilacoom’s Public Safety Advisory Committee, and West Pierce Fire and Rescue. Your registration helps block captains to plan and prepare for a great evening with you.

Steilacoom residents are welcome to register to attend one of the five designated block parties as individuals, couples, families, youth, etc. Nearby residents from other communities may also join in! Invite your neighbors to join you and come meet new neighbors. This is for everyone!

Steilacoom residents are also welcome to host their own block parties. If you choose this option, you can register your local block party and let the Public Safety team know of your gathering. However due to time constraints, we can not guarantee Public Safety and/or Town officials will be able to visit.

Thank you for your SUPPORT! National Night Out is a night we ALL stand together, promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity.

Link to register:

https://www.kiwanisclubofsteilacoom.org/national-night-out/

This event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom

Questions please contact:

Loujanna ‘LJ’ Rohrer, (253) 720-2045, hellorohrers@gmail.com

Liz Grasher, (931) 237-2746, elizabeth.grasher@ci.steilacoom.wa.us