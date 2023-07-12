Meet Authors at Gig Harbor Summer Art Festival – The Suburban Times

Some of last summer’s event’s authors from the Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society. Founder DL Fowler is the third from the left.

Have you made any weekend plans yet? Here is an idea you might find very enjoyable. Come to Gig Harbor, the quaint historical town on the other side of the Narrows Bridge. Walk along the waterfront, explore the mom-and-pop stores, the unique eateries … but above all, come to visit the Gig Harbor Summer Art Festival. It is the 37th of its kind, organized by the Peninsula Art League. There are around 120 painters, potters, sculptors, fiber and glass artists, woodworkers, photographers, and jewelers offering their creations for sale. A kid’s corner with hands-on art projects might be inspiring for any looker-on, too. Food trucks keep your tummy filled.

The Literary Society’s logo was created by member Jennifer Preston Chushcoff.

And there is the Literary corner, literally on the corner to the entrance of the Timberland Bank on Judson Street, a block away from the waterfront. Authors Andy Becker, Danelle Darroch, DL Fowler, DL Gardner, Mindy Hardwick, Robert Ingram, Wendy Kendall, David Martyn, Ryan Oliver, Don Pugnetti Jr, Marvin Vialle, and I will be there with books of all kinds of genres, some of them highly awarded. The authors are all members of the Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society, a non-profit organization founded by Lincoln specialist DL Fowler to encourage and empower artisans of the written word to grow in the craft of storytelling. Stop by, talk to the authors, ask questions, enjoy browsing through our offers to buy and store away book gifts for your loved ones or yourself.

This year’s event poster motif “Cosmic Fish” — was painted by Jack Sandford from Henderson Bay High School.

The Gig Harbor Summer Art Festival takes place on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. thru 6 p.m. and on Sunday, July 16 from 10 a.m. thru 5 p.m. There is a free shuttle service from the Franciscan Medical Center on Kimball Drive to Judson Street. Come over and join the fun!