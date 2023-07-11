 Eastern Oregon University announces spring term Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

Eastern Oregon University announces spring term Dean’s List

Eastern Oregon University named 559 students to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the duration of the term.

As an education, cultural and scholarly center, EOU connects the rural regions of Oregon to a wider world. Our beautiful setting and small size enhance the personal attention our students receive, while partnerships with colleges, universities, agencies, and communities add to the educational possibilities of our region and state. 

The following students from your area earned this distinction, and requested their name be sent to your publication:

Lakewood – Darien Kilen, STM and Health Science, Health and Human Performance

