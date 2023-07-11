Downtown Tacoma Block Party to Showcase Community Partners & Businesses – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, WA – The Downtown Tacoma Partnership is thrilled to announce the inaugural Downtown Tacoma Block Party, an all-day festival showcasing the vibrant culture and diverse community of Downtown Tacoma. The event will take place on Sunday, August 6th, 2023 from 12pm – 8pm.

The Downtown Tacoma Block Party will feature an incredible lineup and great food, a hyper-local beer garden featuring drinks produced in Downtown Tacoma, vendors with the Tacoma Sunday Market, line dancing on the plaza with Steel Creek, skateboarding lessons with Alchemy Skateboarding, stand-up comedy from the Tacoma Comedy Club, kids’ activities, photo ops, art installations, and more.

Live music performances will feature the likes of Saint Deon, Among Authors, and a very special headlining artist. Other performances will take place throughout the day from community organizations like Tacoma City Ballet and more.

This exciting block party is dedicated to highlighting and celebrating the businesses, organizations, and community members that make Downtown Tacoma a dynamic place to live, work, and play. The event is free, open to the public, and all ages are welcome.

The Downtown Tacoma Block Party is made possible thanks to our sponsors at J-Squared Investments, City of Tacoma, Sound Transit, Old City Hall, Tote Maritime, University YMCA, Shaub-Ellison Co., Tiegs Property Services, Evergreen Personal Injury Counsel, and SiteCrafting Inc., and others.

More information on the Downtown Tacoma Block Party can be found at www.dtblockparty.com

About the Downtown Tacoma Partnership

The Downtown Tacoma Partnership is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a thriving and inclusive Downtown Tacoma. We work to promote and support local businesses, enhance the public realm, and foster a sense of community in Downtown Tacoma by ensuring that downtown is safe, clean, and welcoming for all who live, work, and play here.