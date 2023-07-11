Daytime roadwork on northbound SR 167/River Road in Puyallup, July 12 – The Suburban Times

PUYALLUP– Travelers using northbound State Route 167/River Road west of Puyallup should plan additional travel time between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.

Northbound SR 167/River Road will reduce to one lane near the 66th Avenue East bridge while Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews repair the road surface.

Travelers can expect intermittent stops and congestion approaching the work zone.

This work will take place between morning and afternoon commute hours when driver behavior is generally safer, and crews and work zone signs are more easily seen. With increases in work zone crashes and risky driving, WSDOT is taking several steps to better ensure everyone’s safety in work zones.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety.

– drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety. Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

– our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways. Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic.

– both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic. Stay Calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is work risking someone’s life.

Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.