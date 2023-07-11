 City Seeking Applicants for Comp Plan Advisory Group – The Suburban Times

City Seeking Applicants for Comp Plan Advisory Group

Want to help shape the future of Puyallup? The City of Puyallup is seeking volunteers to participate in a Community Advisory Group. Puyallup is undergoing a major update to the Comprehensive Plan which sets the City’s vision for the next 20 years – from now until 2044. The Community Advisory Group will review and provide input on the project at major milestones. 

Community Advisory Group Details

  • 5 Meetings total, occurring approximately every 6-8 weeks from Fall 2023 through 2024
  • Meetings will be facilitated, held in a hybrid format (in-person or online) and likely during evening hours
  • Materials provided in advance of meeting; participants are expected to review materials prior to the meeting

Applicants

Please apply if you’re interested and are one or more of the following:

  • City of Puyallup resident
  • Puyallup business owner 
  • Business owner within the South Hill, Downtown, or River Road neighborhoods
  • College student* 
  • High school student* 
  • Senior citizen* (Age 55+)

*City of Puyallup resident 

How to Apply

Please visit www.cityofpuyallup.org/Puyallup2044 or Puyallup Activity Center (210 W Pioneer Ave) or Permit Center (333 S Meridian), to fill out application form.

Questions? 

Please contact Puyallup2044@PuyallupWA.gov or (253) 841-5462. 

