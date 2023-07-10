Reminder: JBLM 2023 Airshow & Warrior Expo, July 15-16 – The Suburban Times

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – The 2023 Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow & Warrior Expo is taking place this coming weekend, July 15-16. The airshow is free and open to the public and will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Gates open at 9 a.m. and flying begins at 11:30 a.m.

Here is key information about the Airshow:

Parking Plan, visit https://www.jblewis-mcchordairshow.com/parking/

Entry Restrictions, visit https://www.jblewis-mcchordairshow.com/entry-restrictions/

General Information, visit www.jblmairshow.com

Up-to-date info during the Airshow, visit JBLM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JBLewisMcChord/ JBLM Twitter: https://twitter.com/JBLM_PAO



General Public Parking.

Off-Base Bus Shuttles. We recommend using the off-base shuttle buses to get to the airshow; PLEASE CARPOOL. Buses are free and start running at 9 a.m. from three locations.

JBLM DuPont Gate, I-5 Exit 119, Kaufman Ave, JBLM, Wash., 98433

Sound Transit Lakewood Station, 11424 Pacific Highway SW, Lakewood, Wash., 98499

SR 512 Park-and-Ride, 10617 S Tacoma Way, Lakewood, Wash., 98499

The general public may also drive to JBLM; however, due to limited parking, PLEASE CARPOOL. From I-5, take exit 125 and enter JBLM at the McChord Field gate. From there you will be directed where to park.

DoD ID cardholders Parking.

On-Base Bus Shuttles – We recommend using on-base shuttle buses to get to the airshow; PLEASE CARPOOL. Buses are free and start running at 9 a.m. from two locations. Enter the base via JBLM Main gates at exits 119 thru 122B, or the Lewis Main East Gate. Once on Lewis Main, park at:

Madigan Army Medical Center, 9040 Jackson Ave, Tacoma, WA 98431

Logistics Center, Rainier Drive, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA 98433

DOD ID card holders may also drive to the airshow; PLEASE CARPOOL due to limited parking. Please use the McChord Field Barnes Gate from Perimeter Road or drive across Unity Bridge from Lewis Main, and park in any open parking lot on McChord Field south of Col. Joe Jackson Blvd. There will be shuttle buses on the boulevard to get you to the airshow entrance.

2023 Airshow theme: “Warriors Wanted: Explore Your Destiny.” Come out and “Meet Your Military.”