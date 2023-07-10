Public Safety Building Project – The Suburban Times

The City of Puyallup is working on a project to fund a new Public Safety Building. The new building would be a modern facility and house the Police and Jail all under one roof. The new building would be located at 600 39th Ave SE next to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 72, and unlike current facilities, there would be space for all police officers. Additionally, the new jail would have adequate room to separate inmates and space for rehabilitative services such as mental and medical health. In addition to the new facility, the project would include a police substation located in downtown Puyallup. The substation would be located inside City Hall on the first floor, allowing residents of downtown access to police services.
