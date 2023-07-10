Now accepting 2024 Comp Plan Amendments – The Suburban Times

Changes to the Lakewood Comprehensive Plan and some related changes to zoning code and development regulations are allowable once per year under state law.

The City of Lakewood invites interested parties to identify proposed changes. The Lakewood Planning Commission and then City Council will review and confirm the list of amendments. This list will be considered over the course of the year. This includes privately initiated amendments. This list is known as the “Annual Comprehensive Plan Docket.”

Any individual, organization, business, or other group may propose an amendment. Proposals to amend the Comprehensive Plan, associated Zoning Code provisions, and development regulations must be received by the Lakewood Community & Economic Development Department by 4:30 p.m. July 31, 2023. Proposals received after the deadline will be considered in the 2025 Comprehensive Plan Docket.

or email questions to Tiffany Speir, Long Range and Strategic Planning Manager.