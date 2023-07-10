New ‘Contemporaries’ monthly series begins at Tacoma Art Museum – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum.

“Contemporaries” is a new discussion and networking event series for young professionals that debuts July 27 at Tacoma Art Museum.

Guest speakers, food and drink, good vibes and lively discussion are planned for the monthly event, 6-8 p.m. the last Thursday each month.

The first Contemporaries event July 27 will feature guest speaker, Victoria Miles. Miles is TAM’s exhibition curator and artist award manager for The Current, an annual artist award for Black artists working and living in Tacoma.

Contemporaries is designed for young professionals, though anyone age 21+ is welcome to attend.

Admission to Contemporaries is $20 for TAM members and $30 for non-members.

To reserve a spot, please visit the Contemporaries page.