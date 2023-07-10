Desmin Jarrett Memorial Fund – The Suburban Times

David Anderson, President, TWNA.

The Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association (TWNA) Board is reaching out to ask for your support for Amy Jarrett, mother of 16-year-old Desmin Jarrett who died of a gunshot wound this past June 23 at their home in Tillicum.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established.

Donations may also be sent to the TWNA, c/o David Anderson, TWNA President, 14506 Portland Ave. SW, Lakewood, Washington, 98498.

Brianna Kerrick, Desmin’s aunt, writes, “Desmin brought immense joy, laughter, and inspiration to our lives. His smile and kind energy brightened every room. He was an exceptional role model and a dear friend to many. His sudden departure has left us struggling to make sense of the void he has left behind.”

Desmin’s memorial service was held Thursday, July 6. An application has been submitted to the Crime Victim Compensation Program.

The family appreciates your help.