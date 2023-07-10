Deadline to Apply for Position on Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries is August 11 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma residents with experience in the legal field are encouraged to apply by 5 PM on August 11, 2023 to fill a position on the Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries for the remainder of the current term through September 30, 2024. This position is appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The appointed applicant is required to complete five Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed.

The Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries is comprised of seven members who meet quarterly in one or more regular or special meetings to determine the compensation and salary of the Mayor and each Council Member. Five of the seven Commission members are selected by lot by the County Auditor from registered Tacoma voters – one in each of Tacoma’s Council Districts – who are eligible to vote at the time of selection. The remaining two of the seven Commission members must also be residents of Tacoma – with one having experience in human resources management and the other having experience in the legal field – and are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

The City of Tacoma is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its Committees, Boards, and Commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC and LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

The application is available to download here and may be submitted via email to Monica Rutledge at mrutledge@cityoftacoma.org or mailed to the following address:

Human Resources Department

Attention: Monica Rutledge

747 Market Street, Room 1420

Tacoma, WA 98402

Questions about the application process, requests to receive the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents can be directed to Monica Rutledge in the Human Resources Department at mrutledge@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5469.