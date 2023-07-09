Community Invited to ‘Picture Pac Ave’ – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is partnering with the community to create “Picture Pac Ave” – a long-term vision and plan for growth and development along Pacific Avenue from approximately I-5 to South 96th Street. Over the coming decades, “Picture Pac Ave” will guide future investments – including priority investments for infrastructure and public amenities – and support planned transit. It will also identify action steps, such as code and policy changes. The City is hosting a virtual community information session on July 13, 2023, from 6:30 to 8 PM, for community members who wish to learn more about the “Picture Pac Ave” Project and get involved. Online registration for the virtual community information session is available here.



Pop-Up Locations and Events

City staff will also be present throughout the summer at various pop-up locations and events throughout the Pacific Avenue corridor. This includes the Eastside Farmers Market, local businesses, walking tours, and more. Once available, additional details will be posted at cityoftacoma.org/PicturePacAve and on the City’s other official platforms.

Public Comment Period

As part of the “Picture Pac Ave” Project, the City will prepare a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Planned Action Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), which allows for an upfront, cumulative, and areawide evaluation of project impacts. The City will issue a Determination of Significance (DS) on July 20, 2023, and post it at cityoftacoma.org/PicturePacAve. The public comment period begins at 8 AM on July 20, 2023 and ends at 4:30 PM on August 31, 2023. Comments can be emailed to PicturePacAve@cityoftacoma.org or mailed to:



Planning and Development Services

Attention: Wesley Rhodes

747 Market Street, Room 345

Tacoma, WA 98402-3701

Online Open House and Survey

The City is also hosting an online open house and survey throughAugust 31, 2023.

Questions about the “Picture Pac Ave” project and requests to subscribe to project updates can be directed to Wesley Rhodes at PicturePacAve@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 208-0083.