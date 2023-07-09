Clover Park Rotary 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Clover Park Rotary.

The Rotary Club of Clover Park is proud to announce the 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at American Lake Veterans Golf Course (ALVGC) on Saturday, August 12th, 2023. Please join us as a 4-some 2-some or as a single. Sign up at www.cloverparkrotary.org

This is one of our major fundraisers that helps us do all the great work we do in the community. Our club funds a variety of local charitable programs such as: Communities in Schools, Children’s Summer Food Programs, Caring For Kids, Nourish Pierce County, holiday shopping for local children, scholarships for local community colleges, Lakewood Playhouse Summer Children’s Scholarships, and more. This is your opportunity to play the new course and further support service in the community!