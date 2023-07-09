Chip Sealing Roads July 10-14 – The Suburban Times

Starting Monday, July 10, 2023, Public Works crews will begin chip sealing road sections in town that are in need of repair. From 7 am to 8 pm, Monday through Friday, crews will be applying new chip seal and will close down certain roads to complete the work.

The following road sections in Puyallup are scheduled to receive chip seal treatment during this timeframe.

E Pioneer – from 16 th St SE to Shaw Road

St SE to Shaw Road 7 th St SE – from Pioneer to 11 th Ave SE

St SE – from Pioneer to 11 Ave SE 12 th Ave NW – from 14 th to 18 th ST NW

Ave NW – from 14 to 18 ST NW 17 th St NW – around the loop and including 16 th ST NW

St NW – around the loop and including 16 ST NW 10 th Ave NW – from 14 th to 18 th ST NW

Ave NW – from 14 to 18 ST NW 10 th Ave SE – from Meridian to 7 th St SE

Ave SE – from Meridian to 7 St SE 5 th ST SE – from 10 th to the dead end.

ST SE – from 10 to the dead end. 15 th Ave SW – from Fairview to Meridian

Ave SW – from Fairview to Meridian 9 th St SE – from 23 rd Ave SE to 16 th Ave CT SE

St SE – from 23 Ave SE to 16 Ave CT SE 17th ST SE – from 23rd Ave north and around to 19th Ave CT SE.

If you live in one of these neighborhoods, here are some things you can do to prepare for the chip seal.

Re-park your vehicle off the street – Crews need the extra space to work and treat the street. That means parking your car in your driveway or off the street. Drive slowly on the new surface – The newly treated road needs time to cure. Keep an eye on your speed and watch for extra friction on the new road surface. Temporarily reduced speed limits will be posted during a scheduled chip seal. Take it safe – Practice extra caution when driving. That means obeying flagger commands and paying attention to your surroundings. Keep the street dry – Chip seals are best done during dry conditions, and if the road is wet, crews need to reschedule. Avoid washing your car or letting water onto the street that is scheduled for a chip seal.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 14, 2023. Roads will reopen once the work has been finished. For questions about our Chip Seal Program, please contact Scott Hill at shill@puyallupwa.gov.