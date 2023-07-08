Sound & Sky at Chambers Creek Regional Park – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live announces Sound & Sky at Chambers Creek Regional Park, three days of events to celebrate summer August 11-13, 2023. Sound & Sky at Chambers Creek Regional Park offers two concerts and a beer festival with live music and entertainment as well as several Northwest food and drink vendors. Events will run all three days in the central meadow area of Chambers Creek Regional Park next to Chambers Bay, a beautiful open-air location with stunning views of the Puget Sound and sights of the Olympic Mountains in University Place. Tickets are on sale now.

Friday, August 11

Legends of Country Rock: Firefall & Pure Prairie League

7:00 p.m. (gates open at 5:00 p.m.)

Advance tickets are $65 through July 31

Firefall and Pure Prairie League will play radio-recognizable hits that are as comfortable as a well-worn pair of boots.

The genealogy and musical roots of Firefall run deep in American folk-rock music. Defying industry labels, they melded country, folk, easy listening, and rock ‘n’ roll to create a unique sound. Firefall earned two platinum and three gold records and saturated the air waves with a string of top 20 hits, including “You Are The Woman,” “Cinderella,” and “Just Remember I Love You.”

Country rockers Pure Prairie League took their name from an obscure 19th century Temperance Union mentioned in the 1939 film “Dodge City.” Whether they are “Pickin’ To Beat The Devil,” or taking you riding down a “Two Lane Highway,” Pure Prairie League are legends of the genre. The easygoing jam “Amie” put them on the map, becoming one of the most well-known country rock songs of all time.

Saturday, August 12

Brew Five Three: The 253’s Beer and Music Festival

2:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Advance tickets are $50 through July 31

This year is the 10th Anniversary of Tacoma Arts Live’s Brew Five Three festival celebrating Northwest beer and cider with tastings, live music, and great food! Come sip brews and enjoy bites from over 40 breweries and vendors. Play, lounge, and hang out with friends as you soak up the sun and savor unique craft beverages in a souvenir limited edition tasting glass. Full admission tickets include the tasting glass and eight tasting tokens. Each token can be exchanged for a four-ounce tasting pour. This is a 21+ Event; valid ID is required for entry. Brew Five Three is dog friendly.

Sunday, August 13

Smash Mouth & Spin Doctors

5:00 p.m. (gates open at 3:00 p.m.)

Advance tickets are $65 through July 31

Smash Mouth epitomizes 90s pop-rock with its groovy beats, memorable melodies, and fun lyrics. With two multi-platinum albums and one gold, plus their earworm hits “All Star” and “I’m A Believer” featured in Shrek, the band’s over-the-top pop has left its mark. Their music has been described as both futuristic and retro, unpredictable yet instantly recognizable. Every notably quirky and infectious song will have you singing catchy hooks, like “Walkin’ on the Sun,” “Then the Morning Comes,” or “Can’t Get Enough of You Baby.”

Spin Doctors also made waves in the 90s with funky mega-hits “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong,” “Cleopatra’s Cat,” and timeless favorite “Two Princes,” whose irresistible groove and scream-it-back chorus took it to #4 on the Top 100 singles chart. The Grammy® Award-nominated band enjoy two platinum albums, including “Pocket Full of Kryptonite,” the seventh best-selling album of 1993. Still riding the bus and shaking the room, the fun-loving quartet is as unpretentious as they are unpredictable, delivering a party-rock atmosphere with bluesy undertones.

Enjoy blue skies, sunshine, and stunning views with Tacoma Arts Live at Sound & Sky at Chambers Creek Regional Park. Ticket prices vary by event and are on sale now. Subscribers who buy three or more shows will receive a discount, and always receive early ticket access, waived exchange fees, and ticket waitlist priority. To buy tickets, subscribe, or learn more, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or go online at TacomaArtsLive.org.