Juried Local Art Exhibition Awards to Be Announced at July 11 Reception – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College’s 21st Annual Juried Local Art Exhibition will be on display in The Gallery through Aug. 17. The exhibition features paintings, photographs, drawings, sculpture, textile work, and other media by 35 local artists.
Building 4 at Tacoma Community College (near the corner of 12th and Mildred), The Gallery is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Thursday on days the college is open. Admission is free.
Reception
Juried awards will be announced at the exhibition reception, which will be held 4-6 p.m. July 11 in The Gallery.
Gallery Talks
Artists will host Gallery Talks on July 25:
- JW Harrington, noon – 12:30 p.m.
- Bruce Stephen-Jordan, 12:30 – 1 p.m.
Exhibition Artists
- Treva Adkins
- Karen Benveniste
- Neil Berkowitz
- Sandra Bocas
- Ruth Bravetti
- Brett Carlson
- Lisa Daniel
- Frank Dippolito
- Margaret Doty
- Fecky Frehse
- Tom Gross
- Herb Hallberg
- JW Harrington
- Marquis Johnson
- Bella Yongok Kim
- Sue Kopp Casillas
- Ben Meeker
- William Mitchell
- Andrea Newell
- Roman Onyshchenko
- Irene Osborn
- Jeanette Otis
- Christine M. Parent
- Barbara Patterson
- Catherine Petrich
- Charles F. Pitz
- Liz Pulos
- Jason Sobottka
- Paul Steucke
- Jeffree Stewart
- Patsy Surh O’Connell
- Bruce Stephen-Jordan
- Sharon Styer
- Sally Taylor
- Diane Fedt Topolski
