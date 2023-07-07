Local Animal Shelter in Dire Need of Specialized Veterinary Equipment – The Suburban Times

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County urgently needs specialized veterinary equipment in order to provide treatment for dozens of sick and injured pets that come through its doors each week.

As an open-admission shelter with the largest intake in Washington state, the shelter cares for animals in critical condition with injuries and illnesses commonly found in a critical care clinic.

“Our equipment and facilities are deteriorating over time, and they really need to be replaced,” says Dr. Jennifer Bennett, chief veterinary officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “Our shelter sees a large variety of medical cases every day ranging from very critical, severe chronic medical cases, traumas, and neglect.”

One such animal currently in the shelter’s care is Mouse, a two-week-old kitten with a severe upper respiratory infection. Mouse is severely congested with crusted-shut eyes from the mucus. Mouse arrived at the shelter weak with labored breathing.

In order to provide proper medical treatment for fragile animals like Mouse, the shelter’s veterinary team must purchase a tonometer, a multifunctional intensive care unit, a heated oxygen cage bank, modern cat housing, and a hydraulic exam table.

A tonometer allows for quick diagnoses and treatment of eye conditions, such as ulcers and infections. An intensive care unit provides oxygen therapy, humidity control, and much more for small animals, such as young kittens. A heated oxygen cage immediately stabilizes animals in critical condition, and a hydraulic lift exam table makes thorough and safe animal exams possible.

The shelter is also in urgent need of modern cat housing for better cleaning access and sanitization to reduce the spread of disease. As animals receive care, kennel space is key to keeping them safe and healthy.

“Having all of this life-saving equipment is really going to improve our medical care and our veterinary program in general,” says Dr. Bennett. “Not only will we have cost savings that will quickly be realized through the number of animals we can serve, but we’ll have a better idea of the prognosis and outcome for these medical cases as well as how to treat them moving forward as they heal.”

Donations are urgently needed from the community to help the shelter reach its goal of $77,327 in order to purchase this much needed equipment.

Donations can be made on the shelter’s website at: www.thehumanesociety.org/equipment/