We lifted the advisory for people to keep out of the water at Tacoma’s Jack Hyde Beach. We issued the advisory June 29 because of high bacteria level. Results from water samples we collected July 5 indicate the public health concern is over.

Questions? Contact the Surface Water Program at ehsurfacewater-shellfish@tpchd.org or visit our website to learn more. You can find current surface water advisories at tpchd.org/advisories.