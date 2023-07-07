‘Brick and Mortar Masterclass’ Workshop on July 19 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen Tacoma’s entrepreneurial ecosystem with technical assistance and other support, the City of Tacoma’s Community & Economic Development Department is leveraging grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to host a “Brick and Mortar Masterclass” workshop on July 19, 2023 from 3 PM – 6 PM. This free event will be offered in person at Edison Square in the South Tacoma Neighborhood Business District (5415 S. Tacoma Way).

The ”Brick and Mortar Masterclass” workshop will feature a panel discussion and Q&A session with three local Tacoma businesses (Howdy Bagel, Campfire Coffee, and Field Tacoma) who will share their experiences navigating the challenges of opening and expanding their successful brick and mortar locations. Additionally, there will be a panel of officials from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and the City’s permitting team discussing regulatory compliance requirements during store buildouts.

The event is free to attend, but capacity is limited and registration is required at brickmortarmasterclass.eventbrite.com. Questions, or requests to receive information in an alternate format, may be directed to Dierdre Patterson at dpatterson3@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5621.