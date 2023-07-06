University Place’s Radford graduates from St. Cloud State University – The Suburban Times

St. Cloud State University graduated more than 872 students during spring semester 2023. Among those 872 graduates was University Place resident Jordan Radford who earned a Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling.

