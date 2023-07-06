Three Vacant Positions on the Parking Technical Advisory Group – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The Parking Technical Advisory Group (PTAG) is seeking applicants to fill three positions. Applicants seeking a position must be a user of Tacoma’s transportation system. Appointees will serve a two-year term from December 2023 to December 2025.

The PTAG reviews current parking policies and how they impact transportation users. Periodically, the PTAG makes recommendations to the City Manager regarding changes to existing policies or establishing new administrative policies.

The mission of the PTAG is to make informed and fair recommendations to the City Manager regarding the management of City of Tacoma-owned parking resources. These recommendations are designed to help manage limited parking resources efficiently, effectively, and fairly based on quality data from multiple community sources.

“The downtown parking system is still settling into the ‘new normal’ that is post pandemic life,” said PTAG Co-Chair Steph Farber. “There is much to learn about – and from – the users trying to access the curb, their evolving needs and what programs, policies, and technologies are needed to enable their access and enhance the quality of life in our community.”

Maintaining a diverse membership is central to its ability to make recommendations on managing a fair and responsive parking system. The PTAG leverages the power of multiple viewpoints from community stakeholders, independent business owners and representatives of entities that generate large numbers of transportation users. For these vacancies, BIPOC and LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, youth, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

PTAG meetings occur the first Thursday of each month from 4:10 – 6:10 PM. There are no PTAG meetings during the months of January and July. Meetings are conducted in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual options to attend.

Appointed applicants are required to complete five Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of appointment.

Additional information on the Parking Technical Advisory Group is available here.

The PTAG application form is available here.

Applications must be submitted to Rachel Barra or parking@cityoftacoma.org by 5 PM on August 31, 2023. Applications will be reviewed by the PTAG chair and co-chair, and interviews of the most qualified applicants will be conducted before making recommendations to the City Manager.