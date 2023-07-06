Pierce County Library Board to discuss bylaws and other topics at July meeting – The Suburban Times

At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, July 12, 3:30 p.m. regular monthlymeeting,the Boardwill discuss proposed updates to the Board’s bylaws, learn how the Library System selects books and materials, hear updates on the Lakewood and Sumner Pierce County Libraries’ projects, and address other topics.

The meeting will be held in person at the Pierce County Library Administrative Center at 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma. Optional virtual attendance is available via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

The trustees will discuss proposed updates to their bylaws, which outline the overall governance of the board, such as the number of years trustees may serve on the board and how they elect officers.

Also at the meeting, Library administrators will give a presentation about how librarians select and buy the more than one million books, movies, magazines and other materials people check out of the Pierce County Library. In 2022, people checked out 4.8 million books and materials from Pierce County Library—that’s 13,210 checkouts a day—which is a 10% increase from checkouts in 2021.

Library administrators will update the Board on plans for an interim library in downtown Lakewood. Also, administrators will brief the Board on plans to build an up to 20,000 square foot library in Sumner, if voters approve a Library Capital Facility Area (LCFA) and bonds in the August 2023 Primary Election.

For more information: https://mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.